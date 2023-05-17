May 18 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

To the Editor:

The Chinati Foundation’s annual Community Day was held this past Saturday, May 13. This year, and every year, Community Day is a celebratory occasion for our neighbors, friends and family to spend time together.

In addition to open viewing of Chinati’s permanent collection and special exhibition by artist Sarah Crowner, the day’s events included a dance performance by Marfa ISD’s own Ballet Folklórico Atzlán, and a community dinner at the Arena with barbecue from Convenience West and music from Presidio’s Tequila Sound Machine.

We are grateful to the following individuals and businesses for their support of Community Day: Arturo Alférez, Ben E. Keith, The Big Bend Sentinel, Cactus Liquors, Mark Cash, Gabriel Chavarria, Cochineal, Convenience West, Janet Enriquez, John D. Garcia, Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, Rachel Gomez, Bianca Gonzalez, Jorge Tellez Guillen, David Harding, Griselda Hinojos, Judd Foundation, Marfa ISD Ballet Folklórico Atzlán, Cassaundra Nickerson, Bridget Orr, Rambler Sparkling Water, Roadrunner Rentals, Sarabia’s Portable Jons and Blue Sanitation, Luis Sigala, Tequila Sound Machine, Sarah M. Vasquez, and Francisco Flores Villar.

Thank you to Chinati’s dedicated docents, interns and staff whose time and hard work ensured that Community Day was a success: Evalice Arguello, Tobin Becker, Molly Bondy, Julie Carey, Shea Carley, Tamara Carrasco, Mariana Chavarria, Kathie Compton, Marella Consolini, Elizabeth Davis, John Ehrke, Malinda Galindo, Glen Hanson, Jacqueline Hernandez, Kathryn Hinojos, Levi Hinojos, Sandra Hinojos, Lauren Jablonski, Alex Kamelhair, Hannah Lange, Hannah Marshall, Stephen Martin, Kat McKenna, Socorro Mena, Dillon Orr, Rory Parks, Ron Parrish, Angela Pastor, Melissa Perez, Adri Pineda, Michael Roch, Jerram Rojo, Karina Salcido, Ingrid Schaffner, Sam Schonzeit, Andrew Schneider, Matt Scobey, Ben Shurley, Shelley Smith and Irlanda Vargas.

Thank you to all who joined in the celebration with us.

Caitlin Murray

Director