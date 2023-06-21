Marfa Live Arts teaches Mindfulness Theater

By JD GARCIA — Marfa Live Arts

MARFA – Summer Shake Up continues this week with Marfa Live Arts’ Mindfulness Theater with arts educator Rachel Tate. Mindfulness Theater is a workshop focused on improving health functioning through mindfulness exercises that teach healthy coping strategies using theater arts practices. The workshop is June 19-22, in partnership with Marfa Independent School District, Chinati Foundation, Marfa Studio of the Arts, Ballroom Marfa and other area nonprofits. The program guides children through acting, dancing, singing, and meditation techniques and culminates with a performance on Thursday, June 22.

“The Summer Shake Up program in general is really incredible,” Tate said. “It’s great to have all the different organizations partnering, and it’s really rewarding to see the community come together to give this opportunity for the kids. Marfa’s fun, but I can imagine it is sometimes boring for kids.”

Though not her first time working with Marfa Live Arts, as Tate has helped out in the organization’s monologue competition as well as acting in the one-act plays of playwright winners, it will be her first time working with young children. “I’ve worked with the high school and junior high students here, so I’m excited to play in a different way with younger students,” she said.

The techniques Tate is teaching, alongside fellow Marfan Fatima Anaza, will focus on building self-confidence and mindfulness. “In theater, you really have to commit to it,” Tate explained. “I want to show the students techniques that give them self-confidence, work their imagination and generate play while also being able to have a safe space to put yourself out there.”

The camp will also show the children what exactly goes into performing theater live.

“There are a lot of skills that you don’t realize are part of theater and acting that are really beneficial. It can help you in learning how to be present and to better understand your emotions. We will teach tools that will help kids understand more about how they’re feeling and how to transform those feelings into healthy self-expression. Skills that will serve them long after the week has concluded.”

Tate is also looking forward to working with Anaza, with whom Tate has performed with during past Marfa Live Arts productions. “Fatima is fantastic, and she has a background in theater. She’s such an active, engaged participant in plays and knows how to listen and respond authentically. I’m thrilled to have her as someone who can help get the kids excited,” Tate said.

As for Marfa Live Arts, Tate applauds the organization for its dedication to educating Marfa youth in the performance arts. “Marfa Live Arts is such a great resource for the community. I’m a huge champion for what they continue to do,” Tate said.

The public is invited to the Mindfulness Theater showcase at the Marfa High School auditorium on Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. For more information on the Summer Shake Up program visit www.summershakeup.org. For more information on Marfa Live Arts, see www.marfalivearts.org.