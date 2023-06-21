Screening of ‘Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues’ to benefit Marfa Public Library 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — A screening of a new documentary film, Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blues, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Crowley Theatre.

Tickets are $10, with all proceeds from the evening benefiting the Marfa Public Library. A Q&A with producer and Fort Stockton resident Kirby Warnock and Marfa Resident Fran Christina of the Fabulous Thunderbirds will follow the screening. Special guest Gary Oliver will also be in attendance.

Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan: Brothers in Blue has enjoyed the full support of Jimmie Vaughan, from sitting for interviews to sharing never-before-seen family photos, but also contains the memories of Stevie’s contemporaries — Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Jackson Browne and Nile Rodgers — as well as a host of the Vaughan brothers’ early bandmates.

Last month the historic Paramount Theater in Austin hosted the premiere of the film to a sold-out crowd of 1,200 people. The film is available to rent or purchase on AppleTV, Amazon, YouTube and more.

For tickets to Saturday’s screening, visit https://bit.ly/43PyDxd. For more information, call 214-600-5861 or email [email protected]