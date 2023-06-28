June 29 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

To the Editor,

2023 marks the 10th year that The Chinati Foundation/La Fundación Chinati is sponsoring Made in Marfa, an event created to kick-off Chinati Weekend by offering visitors and community members an opportunity to wander town, meet friends old and new, visit open studios, gallery exhibitions, shops, hear music and relax with excellent food and drink. This year’s event will take place on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Chinati serves as the organizer of Made in Marfa by consolidating event and participant details online, and sponsoring advertising. Returning this year will be a paper map distributed throughout Marfa listing all participants, locations and open hours.

There will be a Made in Marfa information meeting on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. for any and all community members interested in learning more about participating in this year’s event. The meeting will be held at the Arena at Chinati (entrance on Katherine St). Please join us to learn more about this year’s Made in Marfa!

Warmly,

Julie Carey

Visitor Services Manager, Chinati

_____

Editor:

We wish to express our deep gratitude to the Marfa Volunteer Fire Department for their efforts in containing a fire on our ranch last weekend. The blaze was one of two which were started by lightning in our area almost at the same time. MVFD responded to both events. Thanks to their dedication and the efforts of others, the fire was extinguished without significant loss to our ranch or neighboring properties. It took nearly three days to put out the fire. Our profound thanks go out to Chief Gary Mitschke and all the members of MVFD.

We also wish to thank others who helped: Brandt Buchanan of the Borschig Ranch and Mitch Aufdengarten of Aufdengarten Cattle Co. Brandt discovered the fire, helped fight it, and watched it, providing reports to MVFD and others. Mitch offered equipment and assistance in stopping the spread.

Last, but by no means least, we thank the Texas Forest Service. TFS sent a team from San Angelo to help fight the fire and assess the damage and provided a flyover to give MVFD a better idea of the scope of the problem. They put the finishing touches on the effort after a long and arduous effort.

All of these people represent the definitions of public service and good neighbors. Thanks again.

Larry and Marjo Skiles

Rock House Ranch