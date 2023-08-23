August 24 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

In your 8-17-23 issue I read about county officials deliberating property tax rates.

Over the years, Marfa has exploded and is the “place to go!” I know this from the first of my annual visits beginning in 1970 and each year until 2021.

Presidio County officials simply need to “suck it up,” raise taxes and reduce exemptions. The county has many very “large” property owners, very successful businesses and wealthy people that need to “pony up”!

Presidio County officials, do your job for the betterment of the county and STOP thinking about your JOB!

Richard L. Stone

Austin, Texas