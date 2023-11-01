Presidio ISD caps off successful Red Ribbon Week

By Joel Nunez

During Red Ribbon Week, law enforcement personnel engaged with students to promote drug awareness. Since 2001, the community has been included in these events, which aim to demonstrate unity against drug use. During the week, students and staff showed their commitment to drug-free schools by wearing symbolic attire such as “Team Up Against Drugs” jersey day. Representatives from the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, Presidio Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and PISD Police were invited to engage with students ranging from pre-K to 12th grade, educating them about their respective roles and responsibilities within the community.

This year, campus presentations featured Gamaliel Munoz from the Mexican Consulate, Judges Juanita Bishop and Dina Jo Losoya Marquez, and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Border Patrol showcased their K9 partners’ abilities at Franco Middle School with an exhibition.

On Thursday, a parade was held to celebrate Red Ribbon Week and honor the life of Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. The parade, which is the longest and most attended parade of the year, featured the Presidio High School marching band, decorated vehicles, floats, and law enforcement agency patrol units. The Presidio Vol. Fire Department sponsored a Red Ribbon Week Bonfire following the parade, representing “Burning Drugs out of our Community.”

On Friday, everyone came together to provide the students of Presidio with a Pumpkin Patch. Porter’s Grocery Store generously donated 450 pumpkins, which the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office delivered to the field where law enforcement agencies, parent volunteers, and Presidio Elementary staff and PTO unloaded the pumpkins and created a pumpkin patch experience for the students. Red Ribbon Week is a beloved event in the tight-knit community of Presidio, sending a message to children to “Say NO to Drugs.” We hope everyone enjoyed this year’s Red Ribbon Week events and look forward to improving them next year. Please share your ideas with us!