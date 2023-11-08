Candidate filing period for March 2024 Primary Election opens this week

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — The candidate filing period for the March 5, 2024, primary election opens this week on Saturday, November 11, and runs through Monday, December 11. Several local county-level positions will be up for election in addition to state and national races.

Early voting for the March 5 Primary Election will run from February 20 to March 1, 2024. The general election will take place in November 2024. Open county positions will assume office in January 2025 and will serve four-year terms.

Seeking reelection on the state level are state Senator César Blanco, D-District 29; state Representative Eddie Morales, D-District 74; and, on the national level, U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, R-District 23, all who represent Presidio, Brewster and Jeff Davis counties. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, D-District 19, who represents part of Brewster County, is one of several Democrats challenging Republican Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race.

The Big Bend Sentinel lists open county positions as well as contact information for county party chairs — who must receive March 2024 primary election candidate applications — below. Candidates must either pay a fee, which ranges depending on the position from around $375 to $1,500, or receive a certain number of signatures, 2% of the number of people who voted in the last general election, to get on the ballot.

More information on running for local office can be found on the secretary of state’s website, and details on county official’s duties can be found on the Texas Association of County’s website.

Tri-county

Up for election across the region are district judge and district attorney, currently held by Roy Ferguson and Ori White, respectively.

Presidio County

Up for election in Presidio County are county commissioner precincts 1 and 3, currently held by Brenda Bentley and Jose Cabezuela, respectively. The county attorney position currently held by Rod Ponton is also up for election. Tax assessor-collector, currently filled by Natalia Williams, will be up for election, as will law enforcement offices of sheriff currently held by Danny Dominguez, constable Precinct 1 held by Estevan “Steve” Marquez and constable Precinct 2 currently held by Adan “Pugi” Covos Jr.

Presidio County Democratic Chair Ramon Rodriguez Aranda can be reached via email at

[email protected]. Republican Chair Dan Dunlap can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling 432-295-1668.

Brewster County

Up for election in Brewster County are county commissioner precincts 1 and 3, currently held by Jim Westermann and Ruben Ortega, respectively. The offices of county attorney, currently held by J. Steve Houston; county tax assessor-collector, currently held by Sylvia Vega; sheriff, currently held by Ronny Dodson; and constable Precinct 1, currently held by Flavio Rene Ybarra, will also be up for election.

Brewster County Democratic Chair Mary Bell Lockhart can be reached by emailing [email protected] or calling 512-422-4984. Republican Chair Monica McBride can be reached by emailing [email protected], by mail at PO Box 455, Alpine, or by calling 432-386-5245.

Jeff Davis County

Up for election in Jeff Davis County are county commissioner precincts 1 and 3, currently held by Jody Adams and John Davis, respectively. Sheriff and county tax assessor-collector offices held by Bill Kitts as well as the constable office held by Mike Wright will also be up for election.

Jeff Davis County Democratic Chair Calvin Glover can be reached by calling 432-244-1034 or emailing [email protected]. Republican Chair Matthew Blackman can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at 432-249-0283, by mail at PO Box 2115, Fort Davis, TX 79734 and in person at 502 N State Street, Unit G, Fort Davis, TX 79734.