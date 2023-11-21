OBITUARY: Jim Clinton Bones Jr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

On November 17, a great heart came to rest. Jim Clinton Bones Jr. was born on November 1, 1943, in Monroe, Louisiana, to Nellie Kathryn and James Clinton Bones. Jim was a nationally recognized landscape photographer. He found solace and inspiration in nature and joy in his many friendships.

Russell Lee and J. Frank Dobie were major influences in Jim’s approach to photography and his writing. One of his favorite Dobie quotes was “Waters on a starry night are beautiful and free. No hymn lifts my heart higher than the morning call of the bobwhite or the long fluting cry of sandhill cranes out of the sky at dusk.”

He is survived by his wife, Mary Bones, brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Stephanie Bones, and their daughter Hannah. Also by, his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Bradlin Bones, and former wives Ann Matlock and Ellen Calonkey.

A private memorial service will be held in the future. Cremation services were entrusted to Mobile Mortician of Texas. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.mmoftexas.com