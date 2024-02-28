February 29: From the Archives

By Big Bend Sentinel

August 6, 1953

FORT DAVIS — This is about a stolen car, that really wasn’t stolen.

Ira Hector, owner of the Mile-Hi tourist court here, drove down to the post office last week in his daughter’s car.

After completing his business, he came out, hopped into a car, put his keys in the ignition, and off he drove.

Soon after, Mrs. W.M. Ballard sped to the sheriff’s office and reported her car as stolen. And soon after that, Mr. Hector was “apprehended” in the “stolen” automobile.

Mr. Hector had just forgotten he had driven his daughter’s car to town and gotten into a car the same make and color as his own.

But people are still wondering how one set of ignition keys happened to fit both cars.